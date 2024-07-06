Kado Family Clinical Skills Center resources focused on the development & improvement of clinical performance

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Kado Family Clinical Skills Center provides students and healthcare professionals with educational resources focused on the development & improvement of clinical performance. Among its specific goals include:



Developing quality experiential learning programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education levels.

Conducting research that contributes evidence to enhance health care education.

Partnering with health care providers to provide assessments and training initiatives to enhance patient safety.

To learn more, https://www.med.wayne.edu/kado.