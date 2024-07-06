Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Kado Family Clinical Skills Center resources focused on the development & improvement of clinical performance

Medical,Examination,And,Healthcare,Business,Graph,,,Health,Insurance,,Health
Shutterstock
Medical,Examination,And,Healthcare,Business,Graph,,,Health,Insurance,,Health
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jul 06, 2024

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Kado Family Clinical Skills Center provides students and healthcare professionals with educational resources focused on the development & improvement of clinical performance. Among its specific goals include:

  • Developing quality experiential learning programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education levels.
  • Conducting research that contributes evidence to enhance health care education.
  • Partnering with health care providers to provide assessments and training initiatives to enhance patient safety.

To learn more, https://www.med.wayne.edu/kado.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard