Kado Family Clinical Skills Center resources focused on the development & improvement of clinical performance

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Kado Family Clinical Skills Center provides students and healthcare professionals with educational resources focused on the development & improvement of clinical performance. Among its specific goals include:
- Developing quality experiential learning programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education levels.
- Conducting research that contributes evidence to enhance health care education.
- Partnering with health care providers to provide assessments and training initiatives to enhance patient safety.
To learn more, https://www.med.wayne.edu/kado.