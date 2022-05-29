Kensington Metropark Art Fair set for Memorial Day weekend

MILFORD, MICH (WXYZ) — "The Kensington Metropark Art Fair is unique among art fair events because we make every effort to match the setting with the variety of art that is being shown and to emphasize the natural atmosphere of this art fair," said Mark Loeb, art fair director, "We want to be a relaxed place where people can take their time experiencing art and its relationship with nature. Patrons never feel rushed. They can take their time, have a relaxed meal from one of our food trucks, and relish the lake in the

background.”

The Kensington Metropark Art Fair, in Milford, contrasts naturally with street art fairs. Artists are spread out for comfort in the beautiful green setting. Some of the artists create work on site, enjoying the back-and-forth conversations.

The juried art fair features all types of mediums including paintings, sculpture, functional art, jewelry, mixed media, metal, fiber, clay, wood, photography and more. The focus is on more natural images but there is something for every taste. As a special treat and embracing the beautiful natural setting, this year patrons of the fair can help create a giant floral mandalas on the side of the adjacent hill.

Kensington Metropark Art Fair

Date and Time: May 29 & 30: Sunday 10-6, and Monday 10-4

Admission: Free. Metropark daily or annual pass required

Information: KensingtonArtFair.com [kensingtonartfair.com]

The fair features food trucks, special treats or bring a picnic