MILFORD, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Kensington Metropark gears up for annual Memorial Day Weekend Art Fair on Maple Beach.

The free event will be held May 29 - 31: Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. & Monday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The boutique juried art fair will feature artists from across the country, showcasing amazing artwork in every price range. There will also be live art demonstrations and hands-on activities. Food trucks will be on-site as well. The new accessible playground will be open and available to enjoy. Social distancing and face coverings are required.

Explore the Kensington Art Fair website at kensingtonartfair.com.

For questions about the event call (810)227-8910 or email Kensington.reception@metroparks.com.

A Metroparks vehicle pass is required to enter any Metropark.