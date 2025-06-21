Watch Now
Kerala Club Kicks Off Golden Jubilee Celebrations with “Parampara 2025”

Kerala Club
Keraleeyam is more than an event, it’s a vibrant celebration of Kerala’s heartbeat, traditions, and timeless spirit.
SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The Kerala Club, Michigan’s first Indian arts and cultural association, has officially launched its 50th anniversary celebrations bringing together distinguished guests, cultural leaders, and community members to commemorate five decades of preserving Kerala’s heritage, fostering unity, and driving positive change.

As part of the year-long celebrations, Kerala Club will host a series of cultural and philanthropic events, including "Keraleeyam” a vibrant showcase of Kerala’s rich traditions, cuisine, and culture. This signature event will be held June 21st, at the Southfield Pavilion (26000 Evergreen Rd, Southfield, MI) and offer an immersive experience of Kerala’s heritage right in the heart of Metro Detroit.

To learn more, visit Parampara 2025 or Keraleeyam.

