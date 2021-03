ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — Kerrytown is located in Kerrytown’s Historic Market District, just a few blocks from the heart of downtown Ann Arbor.

Kerrytown Market & Shops stands out as the most unique collection of shops in the area. New visitors and regulars alike go there for the variety, and for the warm, friendly atmosphere. It's also where they can find everything from jewelry, paper and toys to sausages, smoked fish, soups and salsas. To learn more, visit http://kerrytown.com/