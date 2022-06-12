Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Kick off summer in Detroit at the Pewabic House & Garden Show

thumPewabic Garden Show.jpg
Pewabic House
Kick off summer in Detroit at the Pewabic House & Garden Show<br/>
thumPewabic Garden Show.jpg
Pewabic Pottery.jpg
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 05:28:00-04

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Kick off summer in Detroit at the Pewabic House & Garden Show, June 9-12, presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions.

Be among the first to see Pewabic’s newest glazes and a new Postcards from Detroit tile, alongside recent pieces by more than 50 artists from throughout North America, including large-scale sculptures by Mark Chatterley and Scott Ross. The weekend also features live sculpting by Mark Chatterley and wheel throwing demonstrations by Pewabic artisans.

You can also explore the National Historic Landmark Pottery building and learn about Pewabic’s 119 year history in Detroit. There will also be opportunities to experience Pewabic’s archival collection through strolling museum talks in our new exhibition “Pewabic: Detroit’s Pottery.”

Last day highlights will include a live performance by Steve Jarosz. The show is free and open to the public. For hours, directions and other information, visit pewabic.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!