DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Kick off summer in Detroit at the Pewabic House & Garden Show, June 9-12, presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions.

Be among the first to see Pewabic’s newest glazes and a new Postcards from Detroit tile, alongside recent pieces by more than 50 artists from throughout North America, including large-scale sculptures by Mark Chatterley and Scott Ross. The weekend also features live sculpting by Mark Chatterley and wheel throwing demonstrations by Pewabic artisans.

You can also explore the National Historic Landmark Pottery building and learn about Pewabic’s 119 year history in Detroit. There will also be opportunities to experience Pewabic’s archival collection through strolling museum talks in our new exhibition “Pewabic: Detroit’s Pottery.”

Last day highlights will include a live performance by Steve Jarosz. The show is free and open to the public. For hours, directions and other information, visit pewabic.org.