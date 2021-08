(WXYZ) — Local singer/songwriter Kisma Jordan is mixing opera, soul and pop music all together into her own unique sound. She will be performing next week in Detroit.

Jordan joined 7 Action News to talk about her inspiration for her new EP "OperaSOUL" and had a clip of her latest song, "Fighting."

Jordan will be performing in the Sosnick Courtyard at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Sept. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at dso.org.