Knowing when it's time to file for divorce

(WXYZ) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, many couples have found that their marriages are not as strong as they once thought. The pandemic highlighted certain weaknesses they had not noticed before.

In honor of January being National Divorce Month, family lawyer and divorce expert, Sabrina Shaheen Cronin shares information about the divorce process – from knowing when it’s time to file to how to discuss divorce with your children, family and friends.

Shaheen Cronin offers workshops and coaching opportunities that focus on the intricacies of family dynamics to provide actionable tips you can use to navigate the challenges that go along with co-parenting, as well as the muddy waters of family separation and divorce. To learn more about Sabrina Shaheen Cronin her workshops, one-on-one coaching and more, visit www.sabrinashaheen.com.

To learn more about The Cronin Law Firm, visit www.croninlawfirm.com.