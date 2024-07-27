KRS-One to perform at Avalon Village in Highland Park on Tuesday, July 30

HIGHLAND PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — Legendary hip-hop artist KRS-One is set to perform at Avalon Village in Highland Park on Tuesday, July 30 in a special outdoor concert fundraising event presented by 2D Productions and Avalon Village.

Renowned for his four-decade-long career started with Boogie Down Productions and widely considered “hip-hop royalty,” KRS-One (born Lawrence “Kris” Parker) is known as the ‘teacha’ – a socially conscious rapper and strong advocate for hip-hop’s foundational principals of peace, love, unity, and authenticity.

“KRS-One has a sense of community. He has a sense of purpose for our people – he’s a teacher and his music is empowering,” said Shamayim ‘Mama Shu’ Harris, founder and CEO of Avalon Village. “He’s the first major artist to perform a concert of this size in our village. We are so excited KRS-One is coming to put on an unforgettable show that will help raise funds to support our programming and the children and families in our community.”

Tuesday event will get underway at 7 p.m. in Jakobi RA Park at Avalon Village (34-36 Avalon Street, Highland Park). Tickets: $40 in advance at theavalonvillage.org or $50 at the door. Other acts scheduled to perform include DJ Detroit, Miz. Korona, Loke, Awesome Dre, Alius Pnukkl and DJ Los, featuring Dahilla The Poet, Sofull Poetry, Friz Allen and Big Foolay.