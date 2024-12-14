Lago Cucina offering the Feast of the Seven Fishes during the entire month of December

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — New restaurant, Lago Cucina, featuring homemade Italian cuisine with a modern twist, is now open, overlooking Lake Saint Clair at MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township.

The eatery's Feast of the Seven Fishes is happening the entire month of December. It is a traditional Italian Christmas Eve meal that typically features seven or more seafood dishes. The tradition originated in Southern Italy, where it's known as La Vigilia, or "The Vigil". Lago Cucina is putting it’s own take on the meal with a $79 per person deal including an option to add a $35 wine pairing (3 wines.) The meal includes:

Lago calamari with citrus butter, gremolata, peruvian sweet peppers and charred lemon

Lobster bisque with sherry, cream, lobster meat and gruyere gougeres

Shrimp caprese salad with heirloom grape tomatoes, mozzarella, capers, artichokes, basil and honey balsamic glaze

Bucatini white clam pasta with garlic, parsley, basil, white wine and a hint of crushed red peppers

Maryland style crab cakes with roasted shaved asparagus with lemon viniagrette, remoulade and chives

Char grilled honey glazed salmon over risotto al la vodka, sauteed spinach, and parmesan

Lemon panna cotta with blueberry compote