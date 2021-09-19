Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Largest in-water boat show in the Midwest underway at Lake St. Clair Metropark

items.[0].image.alt
Sergi Alexander
<p>General view of atmosphere at Hot Rods & Reels Fishing Tournament To Benefit The Darrell Gwynn Chapter Of The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 21, 2015 in Homestead, Florida.</p>
Fishing, hunting license data breach affects 3 states
Posted at 3:00 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 03:02:19-04

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Mark your calendar! The 12th annual Progressive Metro Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the Midwest, is coming to Lake St. Clair Metropark September 16-19 with boats up to 50 ft.+ in length on display and for sale.

Boats featured include new and previously owned fishing boats, cruisers, yachts, pontoon boats, personal watercraft, ski and wakeboard boats, canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. The show is a great place to get the first look at the new 2022 model introductions, and for end-of-season deals from quality yacht brokers and dealers. It is also a great place to learn more about boating, and just to have some fun.

For more information and current promotions visit metroboatshow.net. The show will follow public safety recommended protocols with social distancing to provide a safe experience for all attendees. Please see the Covid Safety Section on the show website for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!