Largest in-water boat show in the Midwest underway at Lake St. Clair Metropark

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Mark your calendar! The 12th annual Progressive Metro Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the Midwest, is coming to Lake St. Clair Metropark September 16-19 with boats up to 50 ft.+ in length on display and for sale.

Boats featured include new and previously owned fishing boats, cruisers, yachts, pontoon boats, personal watercraft, ski and wakeboard boats, canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. The show is a great place to get the first look at the new 2022 model introductions, and for end-of-season deals from quality yacht brokers and dealers. It is also a great place to learn more about boating, and just to have some fun.

For more information and current promotions visit metroboatshow.net. The show will follow public safety recommended protocols with social distancing to provide a safe experience for all attendees. Please see the Covid Safety Section on the show website for details.