Launch Entertainment & Trampoline Park prepares to open its doors in Novi

NOVI, Michigan (WXYZ) — Launch Entertainment, a leading operator and franchisor of innovative, year-round family entertainment centers, is proud to announce the reopening of its third corporate location. Launch is eager to welcome guests as they transform what was once an AirTime Trampoline & Game Park into its newest 30,000-square-foot, fun-filled experience in Novi, Michigan.

Founded in 2012 by Rob and Erin Arnold, Launch offers a differentiated family entertainment experience with a wide variety of attractions and amenities for all ages including XP Arena, ninja courses, laser tag, bowling, trampolines, premium food and beverage service, and more.

The Novi Launch Entertainment location will provide the latest features for all to enjoy. Guests are invited to check out the location that once housed an Airtime Trampoline & Game Park as it converts into a full family entertainment center with the finest attractions. Launch has already made tremendous changes and will continue to transform the facility. Aside from its signature trampoline courts, dodge ball and Launch’s XP Arena they are installing a massive arcade, ninja course, laser tag, a full bar, and its renowned Krave Restaurant, where guests can create their own pizza, salad, and ice cream sundae creations.

The previous Novi location was known for birthday party events. Launch is excited to announce it will offer bigger and better celebration options for families across the area. The Novi location will provide personalized private birthday parties, which include a private room, food from Krave Restaurant, a party host, and Launch’s very own mascot Joey the Kangaroo.

Launch Entertainment is delighted to welcome guests to the grand reopening celebration February 26th. Visitors of all ages can find Novi’s full family entertainment center at 44255 W 12 Mile Road in Michigan.

Visit www.launchtrampolinepark.com for more information.