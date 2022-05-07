Laura Rain and the Caesars to kick off 2022 Lounge Lawn Live Music Series

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Spring is here, and so is outdoor, no-cover, live music season thanks to Hotel Royal Oak, the area’s only 1950s motor inn lodge turned boutique hotel.

While temperatures may be lagging, Hotel Royal Oak is turning up the heat with a sizzling lineup for 2022, starting with one of metro Detroit’s hottest, award-winning musical groups, Laura Rain and the Caesars on Saturday, May 7.

The popular concert series returns for its second year, solidifying Hotel Royal Oak’s position as the area’s local and social boutique hotel and event space.

“You never know who you’re going to find yourself hanging out with at our events,” says Hotel Royal Oak co-owner Jim Rasor. “What’s great about the concert series is we get a really cool mix of interesting locals, guests who live a little too far away to drive home, and people from out of town who love what metro Detroit entertainment has to offer.”

Other headliners that guests and locals can look forward to from the line up include metro Detroit crowd-favorites such as The Reefermen, Jill Jack, Ben Sharkey, and Live Wire. The Lounge Lawn is open to the public and will feature Detroit’s most popular acts, with no cover, every Saturday from spring until fall.

The music series is just one example of the many ways Hotel Royal Oak (811 E. Eleven Mile, near downtown) brings value to their guests while enriching and connecting with its community.

Guests of the hotel also get special perks, including free parking, free breakfast at the hotel’s partner diner next door, The Village Grill, and other amenities such as their convenient app which provides Bluetooth keys. Guests can also use the app to find restaurants and entertainment that participate in Hotel Royal Oak’s VIP perks. For example, Trattoria Da Luigi and Alchemi both offer guests complimentary dessert with purchase of an entre, Royal Oak Brewery offers guests a complimentary appetizer with the purchase of an entre, and guests can use the app to flash their VIP status at Fifth Avenue to bypass the line to get in.

“We do this for our community as much as for our guests,” says Rasor of the many no-cover events that the boutique hotel hosts. “And the people who stay at Hotel Royal Oak get to benefit from that. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

To check out the schedule for the 2022 Lounge Lawn Live Music Series at Hotel Royal Oak, visit HotelRoyalOak.com. For more information about Hotel Royal Oak’s handcrafted hospitality, or to make a reservation, visit their site or call Hotel Royal Oak at (248) 547-9770.