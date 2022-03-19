Lavar Drummond hopes "Affirmation Heroes" can be the tool to unlock potential and unleash courage

(WXYZ) — Affirmation Heroes is a story of one boy’s journey meeting magical characters who can help him achieve anything he puts his mind to.

This tale takes readers on a trip with Gio and his family as they discover affirmations that can summon the superheroes: Optimism, Greatness, Confidence, and Love. All together, they are the Affirmation Heroes. This book was created by Lavar Drummond, M.A. LLPC. The message he wants to convey in the book is children can use affirmations to manifest anything they want in life.

From his own experience of using affirmations, Drummond knows how powerful those tools are. “I connect with affirmations from a spiritual aspect. What we think, we become. What we speak comes to pass. I have spoken positively in some of the most challenging times and that helped me to build confidence, gain peace of mind, and triumph.”

Drummond hopes that Affirmation Heroes can be the tool to unlock potential and unleash the courage in all the youth who pick up this book. He aims for this book to bring families to read together, “People should get the Affirmation Heroes because it's a great seed to plant within your families. Plant the seed of positivity and all your successes will grow. This is a great bonding tool for the family. Bond in positivity, bond in Love,” said Drummond.

To learn more, visit www.affirmationheroes.com or @Steadfast_Writer