Le Shoppe Modern celebrates Pantone's pick for 2026 color of the year

KEEGO HARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — Pantone has revealed its 2026 color of the year and it's a soft, airy white called 'Cloud Dancer.'

The refined neutral is shaping interior design trends toward quiet luxury and timeless elegance. And at Le Shoppe Modern in Keego Harbor, the look is coming to life through handcrafted ceramics and sculptural pieces that are proving that white is anything but plain.

For more information on Le Shoppe Modern, visit

https://leshoppemodern.com/?srsltid=AfmBOore0wAjsubQ5_sB6dGtJEgUpLlP6cLGqD6Zcq6iWY74cXkrxloM