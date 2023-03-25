LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is the ultimate playground for families with young children

AUBURN HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan at Great Lakes Crossing is the ultimate indoor LEGO playground where families with young children can enjoy a world of creativity, color, and building fun!

See Detroit-area landmarks made from millions of LEGO bricks in MINILAND and enjoy 2 LEGO-themed rides: Kingdom Quest and Merlin’s Apprentice. Watch your favorite LEGO characters come to life in the 4D Cinema, get hands-on with the thousands of LEGO bricks in the build and play areas, then take a class from an expert builder in the Creative Workshop.

Please note that adults must be accompanied by a child in order to enter. Recommended for children ages 3-10. To learn more or to buy tickets, visit

https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/michigan/tickets-passes/.