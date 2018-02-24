LEGOLAND hosting contest to find next MINI Master Model Builder

AUBURN HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) - On Saturday, February 24, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan is hosting an exciting competition to find its next Creative Crew and MINI Master Model Builder!

The MINI Brick Factor competition will be held at Great Lakes Crossing from 10:30 to 12:30 in the lobby area outside the Star AMC Movie Theater at entrance 6 or 7. The competition will feature 60 local children between the ages of 6 and 11 years old, who will face off in a creative LEGO building competition to earn one of 12 slots on the Creative Crew.

The children will compete in two separate heats of timed LEGO building where they will be challenged to build their favorite animal using their creativity, imagination and LEGO brick. Once the top 12 children have been selected, we’ll host a final exciting challenge where one lucky child will win the role of MINI Master Model Builder!

For more information, visit https://michigan.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/