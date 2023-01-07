MILFORD, MICH (WXYZ) — Lei Ting Blue Pearl to host traditional Chinese New Year dinner and event. The event will take place on January 21, in Milford.

Two seatings will take place from 5-6:45 p.m. and from 7-8:45 p.m.

The celebratory buffet meal will consist of whole fish, duck, noodles, dumplings, egg rolls, chicken, beef, Chinese vegetables and dessert. Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages will cost you extra. The recipe for one of the dishes that will be served is posted below. The event will also include live entertainment. Reservations are being accepted now.

Lei Ting's Blue Pearl is located at 525 N. Main Street, Suite 150 in Milford. To reserve your spot call (248) 684-0321 or visit www.leitingbluepearl.com.

The restaurant will also be offering cooking classes during the month of February for Sushi, Thai and soups. Visit www.leitingbluepearl.com/events.html#/ to register.

Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl

Ingredients

5 Tbs soy sauce

¼ cup chopped green onion

2 ½ Tbs honey

2 Tbs minced garlic

1 Tbs sesame oil

1 Tbs mirin cooking wine

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 pound flank steak, thinly sliced

2 tsp vegetable cooking oil

1 ½ c cooked white (or brown) rice (hot or warm)

1/3 c bok chop, chopped

1/3 c bell pepper, chopped

1/3 c mushroom, chopped

1/3 c pea pods, chopped

Sesame seeds

Directions