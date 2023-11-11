Watch Now
Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit will take place November 12 - 16, 2023

Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit
Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit is a citywide “restaurant week” type event designed to showcase Detroit’s dynamic dining scene.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Nov 11, 2023
DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Let’s Do Dinner-Detroit will take place November 12 through 16. The citywide “restaurant week” type event is designed to showcase Detroit’s dynamic dining scene while raising funds for the nonprofit Forgotten Harvest.

More than 25 participating restaurants will offer exclusive three-course, fixed price meals that range in price from $20 to $75, so there’s an option to fit any budget. For every meal served, Forgotten Harvest receives a donation that provides eight meals to individuals and families in need.

Among the participating restaurants during this limited time event include Wright & Co., Eatori Market, Bobcat Bonnie’s, Mezcal, Central Kitchen, Parc, Slows Bar BQ, Andiamo Riverfront, The Whitney, Anchor Bar, Ima, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Ottava Via and Mercury Bar.

For more information, visit letsdodinnerdetroit.com.

