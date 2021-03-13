Lifestyle and parenting expert shares smart ideas to make your kitchen both efficient and effective

(WXYZ) — The kitchen is the center and hub of our home. It’s where our family gathers, cooks and visits.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares smart ideas to make your kitchen both efficient and effective!

Infuse oil, butter or honey in your own kitchen

LEVO

LEVO II - $250

· Use LEVO to infuse any oil, butter or honey at the touch of a button. You can use fresh or dried whole plants, such as herbs, whole spices, dried fruits, nuts, peppers, mushrooms, and more.

· These products are inherently healthier than their highly-processed and mass-produced alternatives, empowering users to control the ingredients they put in their bodies.

Aside from the LEVO II machine, you only need three things:

· Your plant(s): You can use fresh or dried whole plants, such as herbs, whole spices, flower, dried fruits, nuts, peppers, mushrooms, and more.

· A liquid: The most common liquid carriers are fats. Think olive oil, butter, coconut oil, and sesame oil. But people have also used LEVO to infuse other liquids like milks, honey, and vinegar.

· An air-tight container: You’ll need something to catch your infusion once it’s ready. A glass jar or Tupperware will work! www.levooil.com

Use code MOMHINT for 10% off

Find ‘smart’ ways to use your microwave

Sharp

24" Built-In Smart Convection Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2499FS)

· Expanding upon its innovative portfolio of smart Wi-Fi enabled kitchen appliances, Sharp introduced its first-ever built-in Smart Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven (SMD2499FS) combining sensor microwave cooking with dual convection fans for turntable-free baking, roasting, grilling, and air frying to provide a revolutionary and modern cooking experience.

· Use the Sharp Kitchen App to enable the smart features and keep up-to-date with recipes, ideas, and tips with live access to Sharp's Simply Better Living community.

· Enable voice commands with the Alexa skill and a compatible Echo device.

1.4 cu. ft. 1000W Sharp Stainless Steel Smart Carousel Countertop Microwave Oven (SMC1449FS)

· Sharp has also launched its first smart countertop microwave ovens featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and certified

· Works with Alexa compatibility for hands-free operation using voice commands in two sizes, a mid-sized 1.1 cu.ft oven (SMC1139FS) and family-sized 1.4 cu. ft oven (SMC1449FS).

· This smart countertop microwave oven is specifically tuned to achieve optimal popping results from the leader in microwave popcorn, Orville Redenbacher®.

· Simply touch the "Popcorn" button to choose the Classic Size (3.3 oz) or Single Serve Mini Bag (1.16 oz) of Orville Redenbacher's® Microwave Popcorn or speak to your Amazon Echo smart device.

· Just ask Alexa, "Alexa, Microwave Classic Popcorn." https://shop.sharpusa.com

Use code KITCHENTOUR for $10.00 off and free shipping on the SMC1449FS and SMC1139FS

Food prep and leftovers can be stored easily

Zwilling

Zwilling Fresh & Save 7 Piece Starter Set - $99.99

· Fresh & Save keeps food fresh up to 5 times longer than non-vacuum food storage methods —saving you time, money and helps you eat healthier

· The containers and reusable bags are both freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe while the containers are even oven-proof (without the lid), which makes them versatile and perfect for meal prep, busy parents, and cost conscious shoppers.

The starter set includes:

· 1 medium and 1 large vacuum container, 2 small and 2 medium vacuum bags, 1 rechargeable vacuum pump

· Containers are nestable, freezer safe, ovenproof (without lid), microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe

· Container lids feature double seal to create a perfect seal

· Reusable bags feature easy-zip closures to create a perfect seal and are freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe

· Pump features long-lasting lithium-ion battery

· Quiet and compact pump is rechargeable with included USB

· Materials: BPA-free, glass container: borosilicate glass (base), plastic (lid), silicone (valve, seal), vacuum bag: plastic (bag, zipper), silicone (valve)

· Starter sets also available with BPA-free polypropylene plastic containers www.zwilling.com/us/

Use coupon code MOMHINT for a free small lunchbox with purchase of Fresh & Save 7 piece starter set

To find details on all of these smart kitchen products head to @momhint on Instagram

