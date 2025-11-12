Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here are the metro Detroit holiday light shows, tree lightings & more

For 50 years, the City of Rochester has hosted the Big, Bright Light show. However, for the first time, Main Street (Rochester Road) was closed to traffic.
Lights are now on in Rochester as families, businesses celebrate the Big, Bright Light Show
(WXYZ) — WXYZ is your home for the holiday season, as we look to cover a variety of holiday events, tree lightings, light shows, markets and more across metro Detroit.

Reminder: You can watch our Light Up The Season special at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21

Below you'll find a variety of holiday events, light shows, tree lightings and more in the area. If you have an event you'd like us to include, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

Detroit

  • Campus Martius Tree Lighting - Begins Nov. 21 and will be on every night
  • Beacon Park Holiday Lights - Begins Nov. 21 and will be on every night
  • 1001 Woodward - Free holiday experience that begins Nov. 13 through Dec. 24, open Thursday through Sunday
  • Downtown Detroit Markets & Cadillac Lodge - Open Nov. 12 through Jan. 4 on Wednesday-Sunday, plus Dec. 15, 16, 22 & 23
  • Eastern Market Holiday Markets - Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Nick Gilbert Way - Located between the Hudson's Detroit buildings, it is decked out in lights every day
  • Merry Midtown - Saturday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wayne County

  • Wayne County Lightfest - Thursdays through Sunday from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24
  • Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village - Dec. 4-7, 12-14, 16-23 and 26-28
  • Taylor Winterfest celebration - Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. at Heritage Park
  • Taylor Winterfest Stroll - Dec. 18-23
  • Wyandotte Tree Lighting - Nov. 21 at dusk
  • Wyandotte Christmas Parade - Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.
  • Trenton Christmas Parade
  • Flat Rock Parade & Tree Lighting - Tuesday, Dec. 2 starting at 5 p.m.
  • Northville Lighted Parade - Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Plymouth Walk of Trees - Nov. 28 through Jan. 5 at Kellogg Park
  • Grosse Pointe Santa Parade - Friday, Nov. 28
  • Tree Lighting at The Warm Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms - Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.
  • Fantasyland at Lincoln Park - Nov. 29 through Dec. 4 at 3240 Ferris Ave.

Oakland County

  • The Big, Bright Light Show - Begins Nov. 24 through Jan. 18 starting at 5 p.m.
  • Detroit Zoo Wild Lights - Runs Nov. 22 through Jan. 4 at the Detroit Zoo
  • Magic of Lights at Pine Knob - Nov. 21 through Jan. 3
  • Meadowbrook Hall Holiday Walk - Starts Nov. 28 and runs every day in December except Dec. 1, 8, 15, 24-26 and 31.
  • Meadowbrook Winter Wonder Lights - Nov. 28-30, then Dec. 4-7, 11-14, 18-23 and 27-30.
  • Village of Rochester Hills Tree Lighting - Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Rochester Festival of Trees - Nov. 21-23 at the Rochester Community House
  • Orion Lighted Parade - Dec. 6 in Downtown Lake Orion
  • Clarkston Depot Park Holiday Market and Lights - Dec. 13
  • Holly Dickens Festival - Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Glenlore Trails Aurora Winter Wizards - Open daily starting Nov. 21 in Commerce Township
  • Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll - Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-7, 12-14, 19-23.
  • Milford Christmas Parade - Nov. 29 fro 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Rochester Christmas Parade - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Macomb County

  • Mt. Clemens Santa Parade and Tree Lighting - Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.
  • Lenox Township Tree Lighting and Drone Show - Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Township Community Center & Park
  • Shelby Township Christmas Aglow - Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Civic Center Campus
  • Macomb Township Tree Lighting & Afterglow - Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Township Hall
  • Bay-Rama Christmas Tree Lighting - Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown New Baltimore
  • A Sterling Christmas - Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Richmond Tree Lighting & Parade - Dec. 6

Washtenaw County

  • Ypsi Artisan Holiday Market - Nov. 29 at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse
  • Midnight Madness in Ann Arbor - Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Chelsea Hometown Holiday & Light Parade - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
  • Manchester Christmas in the Village - Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Milan Christmas Parade - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
  • Saline Holiday Parade - Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Livingston County

  • Holiday Glow & Christmas Market - Nov. 22 in Downtown Bright
  • Fantasy of Lights - Nov. 28 in Downtown Howell
  • Santa visits at Spicer Orchards - Nov. 28 through Dec. 23
  • Winter Markets at the Howell Opera House - Nov. 16, Dec. 7 & 14
  • Christmas in the Ville - Dec. 6 in Downtown Fowlerville

Monroe County

  • Monroe Hometown Tree Lighting - Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Loranger Square
  • Monroe Hometown Holiday Lights - Downtown Monroe
  • Christmas in Ida and Parade of Lights - Dec. 4-6
Bigger, Brighter and More Festive Than Ever!