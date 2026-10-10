Lingenfelter Car Collection's 2026 Fall Open House to benefit The Pink Fund

BRIGHTON, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to bring your family and friends and spend the day surrounded by some amazing vehicles during the Lingenfelter Car Collection's Fall Open House.

The event is taking place on Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lingenfelter Car Collection in Brighton, 7819 Lochlin Drive. Donations will be accepted at the door.

Money raised will benefit The Pink Fund (https://pinkfund.org), a Michigan-based nonprofit that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients who are undergoing treatment.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit https://www.thelingenfeltercollection.com/