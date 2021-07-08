Local author writes about father and basketball in "Bobby Had Game"

(WXYZ) — Thursday night is Game 2 f the NBA Finals on channel 7, but now a metro Detroiter is telling stories about her father and basketball's early days in “Bobby Had Game: Bobby Grund: The Forgotten Promoter of Barnstorming Black Basketball.”

Patty Grund Ceresnie joined 7 Action News to talk about her father, how he promoted teams with Black basketball players and how he got sued by the owner of the Harlem Globetrotters.

"Bobby Had Game" is available from Amazon in Kindle and paperback additions.