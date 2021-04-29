Watch
Local business helping abuse survivors with Denim Day clothing drive

Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 10:59:34-04

(WXYZ) — Wearing jeans and making donations to help survivors of sexual assault. Thursday is Denim Day and a local business is holding a clothing drive to help.

Ariana Carps, owner of Rear Ends apparel in Bloomfield Hills, joined 7 Action News to talk about the clothing drive benefiting Sanctum House in Royal Oak. People who donate can get a gift certificates for between $25 and $50, good between May 17 and May 29.

Rear Ends is at 6606 Telegraph near Maple Road in Bloomfield. For more, visit shoprearends.com.

For more on Sanctum House, visit sanctumhouse.org.

