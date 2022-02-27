Local cancer survivor healed herself through movement

(WXYZ) — Teresa Myers, an Ann Arbor resident was able to heal, both physically and mentally, through movement.

At just 32 years old, the former competitive tennis player’s life changed forever as an aggressive desmoid tumor began taking over her body, eating through the muscles in her back and rib cage. After an extensive surgery, the only treatment available for her cancer, Teresa was left in pain every time she tried to regain her active lifestyle.

From walking on treadmills and ellipticals to trying out senior citizen aerobics and stretching classes, she could not find a form of movement that did not leave her aching. After years of movement exploration, Teresa decided to try Nia, a holistic fitness practice that addresses each aspect of life - body, mind and soul, and her life was once again, changed forever. She no longer dreaded waking up the morning after exercising. Finding Nia allowed Teresa to regain her life and offered a sense of healing that she had not thought possible.

“I had been in a fog for years, and I didn’t even notice until I got out. It’s like the cloud that had been over me just suddenly went away, and I know this is because of Nia,” said Teresa Myers, now a successful Nia Black Belt Teacher.

Today, over 15 years later, she is on track to become a Nia Faculty Trainer. “I know that Nia might not be for everyone, but their tagline: ‘For every body’ does. Everyone deserves to find a kind of movement that resonates within them, like Nia does for me,” said Teresa.

