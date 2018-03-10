Local restaurants gear up for Troy Restaurant Week

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) - Treat your taste buds with special menus crafted just for Troy Restaurant Week from Sunday, March 12 through Friday, March 17.

The week-long event features 23 fine dining and family restaurants throughout Troy. Most menus include 3 courses and range from $15 to $45 for lunch and dinner. To make reservations or view menus, visit http://troyrestaurantweek.com/

The 23 participating restaurants include: 2Booli, Bahama Breeze, Benihana, Bonefish Grill, Brio Tuscan Grille, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Crispelli’s, Kona Grill, Kruse & Muer Seafood Grille, La Saj Lebanese Bistro and Loccino Italian Grill & Bar. You can find the complete list by clicking the link listed above. Enoy the tasty recipe listed below.

Braised Breast of Veal With Wild Mushrooms & Artichoke Hearts

· 1 cup small-diced onion

· 1/4 cup small-diced carrot

· 1/4 cup small-diced celery

· 2 cups of assorted wild mushrooms

· 1 tablespoon chopped garlic

· As needed kosher salt

· 2 cups fresh breadcrumbs

· 2 fresh artichoke hearts cleaned and placed in lemon water

· 3 tablespoons minced garlic

· 1 teaspoons fresh thyme chopped

· 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary chopped

· Grated zest of 1 lemon

· 1/2 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

· 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

· 4 pounds boneless breast of veal

· 1 1/4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

· 1 cup sauvignon blanc or other dry white wine

· 2 vine ripe tomatoes

· 1 cup chicken stock

· 1 1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

· 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

· 2 medium fennel bulbs, cored and thinly sliced

· 1 cups sliced pitted green olives

· 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves, for garnish

· Heat extra virgin olive oil in a 6-quart Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the minced garlic, onion, carrot, celery, wild mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring, until just soft, about 4 minutes. Remove the vegetables using a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate to cool.

· In a medium mixing bowl, combine the fresh breadcrumbs, cooled vegetable mixture, cleaned artichoke hearts, garlic, fresh thyme, fresh rosemary, lemon zest, Parmesan, olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.

· Preheat the oven to 350°F.

· Lightly pound or butterfly the breast of veal to 1 to 1 1/2-inch thickness, forming a roughly rectangular piece of meat of even thickness. Season on both sides with 2 teaspoons of the remaining salt and 1 teaspoon of the black pepper. Lay the veal so that it is fatty (skin) side down on the cutting board and spread the breadcrumb mixture evenly over the veal to come within 1 inch of all edges. Carefully roll the meat lengthwise and then tie along the length of the roulade every 1 1/2 inches with kitchen twine. Tie the roulade in the opposite direction, end to end, with one long piece of twine to secure the ends. Reserve any stuffing that falls out while rolling the veal.

· Return the Dutch oven to the stovetop adding olive oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add the veal and cook until well browned on all sides, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the wine, stock, lemon juice, fennel seeds, diced tomatoes and salt and black pepper and bring to a boil. Add any stuffing that has fallen out while rolling the veal, cover with a tight-fitting lid, and transfer to the oven. Cook until the veal is very tender, about 3 1/2 hours, turning every hour and adding the fennel and olives for the last hour of cooking.

· Remove from the oven and set aside, still covered, for 10 minutes. Transfer the roulade from the Dutch oven to a cutting board, cover loosely with aluminum foil, and let it rest for 15 to 30 minutes. Remove the twine, cut the roulade crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices, and spoon the braising liquid over all. Garnish with parsley and serve.