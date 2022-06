ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — With Father's Day just around the corner, the owners of Lockhart's BBQ in Royal Oak are sharing the recipe for their tasty BBQ brisket rub.

It's posted below. Enjoy!

BBQ Brisket Rub

1/2cup Brown Sugar

3oz Paprika

2oz Kosher Salt

1oz Garlic Powder

1oz Onion Powder

1TBSP Black Pepper

2TSP Cayenne Pepper

2TSP Cumin

1TSP Dark Chili Powder

1TSP Oregano

Lockhart's is located at 202 E. Third St. in Downtown Royal Oak. To learn more or view the menu, visit lockhartsbbq.com.