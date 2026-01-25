"Look Up" now display at The Friendship Circle Soul Gallery

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friendship Circle Soul Gallery
The Friendship Circle Soul Gallery is hosting a new exhibit, entitled "Look Up.<b>"</b>
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The Friendship Circle Soul Gallery is hosting a new exhibit, entitled "Look Up."

The colorful display is inspired by skies, space, and flight and features eagles, cosmic landscapes, and treetop scenes across every medium. The collection of artwork was created by artists with special needs who spent months exploring new techniques, taking creative risks, and producing truly exceptional work.

To learn more about "Look Up" or the Friendship Circle Soul Gallery, visit
 friendshipcircle.org

