Lost Sailor is the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal

Lost Sailor Fish & Gourmet offers a unique hybrid concept that combines a seafood market with a casual eatery. With a focus on fresh, sustainable sourced seafood and prepared dishes, the market and eatery brings a high-quality, approachable option to the local dining scene.
The menu features rotating selections such as oysters, clams, and fresh fish, along with ready-to-eat items like seafood rolls, salads, and seasonal sides. Guests can enjoy food on-site or shop a curated selection of fresh seafood, meats, produce, and gourmet groceries to prepare at home.
To learn more, visit LostSailorGourmet.com
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.