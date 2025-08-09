Lost Sailor is the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lost Sailor Fish &amp; Gourmet
Lost Sailor Fish &amp; Gourmet offers a unique hybrid concept that combines a seafood market with a casual eatery.
Lost Sailor Fish & Gourmet offers a unique hybrid concept that combines a seafood market with a casual eatery. With a focus on fresh, sustainable sourced seafood and prepared dishes, the market and eatery brings a high-quality, approachable option to the local dining scene.

The menu features rotating selections such as oysters, clams, and fresh fish, along with ready-to-eat items like seafood rolls, salads, and seasonal sides. Guests can enjoy food on-site or shop a curated selection of fresh seafood, meats, produce, and gourmet groceries to prepare at home.

To learn more, visit LostSailorGourmet.com

