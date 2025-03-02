Louisiana Creole Gumbo is one of the oldest Black-owned restaurants in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Mardi Gras is Tuesday, March 4, 2025 and Louisiana Creole Gumbo is the perfect place in Detroit to experience the flavors of New Orleans.

LCG is one of Detroit’s oldest Black-owned restaurants, serving authentic Creole cuisine for over 50 years. Its menu features gumbo, jambalaya, red beans & rice, po'boys, and soul sides like Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Candied Yams.

Louisiana Creole Gumbo has two locations:

o Eastern Market: 2830 Gratiot, Detroit 48207

o Northwest Detroit: 13505 West Seven Mile Road, Detroit 48235

Orders are available for pickup and delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub. To learn more about LCG or to check out the menu, visit Louisiana Creole Gumbo | Southern Quick-Serve Cuisine

