DETROIT (WXYZ) - Mardi Gras, or "Fat Tuesday," is this coming Tuesday, which is the last day of the Carnival season. And it always falls the day before Ash Wednesday or the first day of Lent.

While it is quite the celebration in New Orleans with lots of amazing parades and colorful costumes, you can have a chance to celebrate it here in Detroit, with some authentic New Orleans cuisine, such as Gumbo, Jambalaya and Shrimp Poboy (the recipe is posted below).

Louisiana Creole Gumbo specializes in authentic New Orleans cooking. Dishes are packed with flavor and include not just gumbo and jambalaya, but soul sides and a Southern meatloaf dinner, with plenty of vegetarian options. The daily specials get more involved, such as Creole pepper steak, a fried catfish dinners, and Louisiana crab cakes.

There are two Louisiana Creole Gumbo locations across metro Detroit:

Original: 2051 Gratiot Ave., Detroit, MI 48207

New: 13505 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit MI 48235 (one block east of Schaefer)

Learn more about the restaurants by visiting http://detroitgumbo.com/

Shrimp Poboy Recipe:

2 lb shrimp, shell on

16 ounces Worcestershire sauce

16 ounces Butter, unsalted

10-12 ounces lemon juice

1/2 ounce tobacco or other hot sauce

2 cloves garlic, chopped

fresh chopped rosemary

salt to taste

pepper to taste