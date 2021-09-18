"Love That Works" to host "The Beautiful Give Back"

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Le’Host Hair and Wigs along with their non-profit, “Love That Works will host “The Beautiful Give Back ,” a health, beauty, and wellness fundraiser event to kick off their program “Stepping into Purpose” an entrepreneurship program.

This year’s theme is increasing awareness and mending hearts one bag at a time. The goal is to raise $100,000, and part of those proceeds will ensure that 500 beauty/hygiene bags to the survivors, residents, and participants in the entrepreneurial program. This program will serve low-income and underprivileged youth at Vista Maria with diverse make-up, with approximately 60% African American, 20% white, 10% Hispanic or Latino, and 10% other.

The event will feature vendor shopping tables, entertainment, food throughout the day and a fashion show that will begin at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.lehosthair.com

