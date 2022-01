DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lumen Detroit shares recipe for tasty winter cocktail. It's posted below. Enjoy!

Sin/Repent/Repeat

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Knob Creek Rye

.5 oz Long Road Nocino (Green Walnut Liquer)

.5 oz Carpano Antica (Sweet Vermouth)

Add all ingredients to mixing glass with ice.

Stir and strain over one large ice cube.

Garnish with a flamed orange peel.

To learn more about Lumen Detroit, visit lumendetroit.com.