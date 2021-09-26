Lumen Detroit shares tips for making Autumn-inspired cocktails

DETROIT ( WXYZ) — The cool, crisp fall weather well on it's way.

Josh Milson, beverage director of Lumen Detroit, shares recipes for cozy autumn-inspired drinks. A couple are posted below. Enjoy!

Instantaneous Relief

¾ oz. Griffin Claw Doc Rogers Spiced Rum

¾ oz. Laird’s Old Apple Brandy

½ oz. Amaro Montenegro

½ oz. Lemon Juice

½ oz. Chai Tea Syrup

1 ½ oz. Apple Cider

Combine all ingredients w/ ice in a cocktail shaker.

Shake and roll into a rocks glass.

Garnish w/ a wedge of orange.

Autumn Spiced Sangria

4 Bottles Red Wine

1 Bottle Moscato

8oz. Brown Sugar

3 cups Orange Juice

1 ½ cups Brandy

2 Apples & 2 Oranges sliced

Cinnamon Sticks and Clove to season

To learn more about Lumen Detroit, visit http://www.lumendetroit.com/.