Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Lumen Detroit shares tips for making Autumn-inspired cocktails

items.[0].videoTitle
Autumn Inspired Cocktails
Posted at 9:09 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 09:13:36-04

DETROIT ( WXYZ) — The cool, crisp fall weather well on it's way.
Josh Milson, beverage director of Lumen Detroit, shares recipes for cozy autumn-inspired drinks. A couple are posted below. Enjoy!

Instantaneous Relief

¾ oz. Griffin Claw Doc Rogers Spiced Rum

¾ oz. Laird’s Old Apple Brandy

½ oz. Amaro Montenegro

½ oz. Lemon Juice

½ oz. Chai Tea Syrup

1 ½ oz. Apple Cider

Combine all ingredients w/ ice in a cocktail shaker.

Shake and roll into a rocks glass.

Garnish w/ a wedge of orange.

Autumn Spiced Sangria

4 Bottles Red Wine

1 Bottle Moscato

8oz. Brown Sugar

3 cups Orange Juice

1 ½ cups Brandy

2 Apples & 2 Oranges sliced

Cinnamon Sticks and Clove to season

To learn more about Lumen Detroit, visit http://www.lumendetroit.com/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!