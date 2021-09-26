Lumen Detroit shares tips for making Autumn-inspired cocktails

DETROIT ( WXYZ) — The cool, crisp fall weather well on it's way.
Josh Milson, beverage director of Lumen Detroit, shares recipes for cozy autumn-inspired drinks. A couple are posted below. Enjoy!
Instantaneous Relief
¾ oz. Griffin Claw Doc Rogers Spiced Rum
¾ oz. Laird’s Old Apple Brandy
½ oz. Amaro Montenegro
½ oz. Lemon Juice
½ oz. Chai Tea Syrup
1 ½ oz. Apple Cider
Combine all ingredients w/ ice in a cocktail shaker.
Shake and roll into a rocks glass.
Garnish w/ a wedge of orange.
Autumn Spiced Sangria
4 Bottles Red Wine
1 Bottle Moscato
8oz. Brown Sugar
3 cups Orange Juice
1 ½ cups Brandy
2 Apples & 2 Oranges sliced
Cinnamon Sticks and Clove to season
To learn more about Lumen Detroit, visit http://www.lumendetroit.com/.