PONTIAC, MICH (WXYZ) — M1 Concourse gears up for 'A Day at the Races' live viewing party.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, in Pontiac. Guests will witness the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco and Indy 500 races on three 9×16-foot screens and surround sound. They'll also get to feel the action and hear the engines roar like they're on the track. They'll also get to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of motorsports’ most iconic events with friends, family, and fellow automotive enthusiasts.

Tickets are $100 each (plus $5 fee) and include breakfast , lunch, wine and beer. To learn more or to reserve your seat, visit Viewing Party - M1 Concourse.