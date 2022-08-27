Mackinac Island hosting annual Fudge Festival this weekend

MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — National Landmark and cherished vacation destination Mackinac Island [mackinacisland.org] will celebrate all things fudge during its annual Fudge Festival at the end of the month.

From August 26-28, the island will host a sweet-filled weekend of delicious desserts, lively events, and activities for every age to honor the world-famous treat. Deemed the ‘fudge capital of the world’, Mackinac Island has topped the industry since the late 1880s, when the sweet treat first made its appearance on the island. As the local fudge business boomed, the sweet treat developed into a signature icon of the island, with tourists being affectionately nicknamed ‘fudgies’ since the 1960s. Today, Mackinac Island is home to thirteen fudge shops that continue to honor the business’ historic roots, making approximately 10,000 pounds of fudge a day.

Mackinac Island’s Fudge Festival is not only a cherished local tradition, but the perfect way to conclude the summer. Connecting the iconic destination’s history with sugary fun, this sweet celebration is not to be missed. For more information, visit mackinacisland.org.