(WXYZ) — Keeping the four-legged members of your family safe in the great outdoors.

Many families will be adventuring and bringing with their dogs -- and occasional cat -- with them on trips this summer. Owners need to be prepared in case their best friend gets hurt, on vacation or at home.

Temma Martin, public relations manager from the Best Friends Animal Society, joined 7 Action News to talk about the items to include in a first-aid kit for your pets.

For more, visit bestfriends.org.