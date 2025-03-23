NORTHVILLE MI (WXYZ) — Making Maple Syrup Tours now underway at Maybury Farm.

This engaging event begins with a wagon ride to the forested area. There you will walk into the sugar bush where you'll learn the amazing way sugar maple trees produce sap, why sap flows, how to tap and collect sap from the tree. The wagon will then take you to the Sugar Shack where you'll learn how the sap becomes delicious maple syrup by watching the process in action! You'll even get to try a sample of the finished product.

Once your tour is finished, you are invited to warm up in the Maybury Farm General Store where hot drinks and snacks are available to purchase. Pure Michigan Maple Syrup is also available for purchase and we offer free recipes for you to try with your maple syrup at home. It's a fun and educational experience for all ages!

The cost is $14 per person or early registration $12 per person when booked online at least 48 hours in advance of reservation date. Maple Syrup Tour with valid membership number required: $8 per person (number of members must be noted at the time of purchase). Children under 2 are free (must sit on a lap on wagon ride). Private wagon tours are also available. Tickets can be purchased in the General Store the day of your tour or you can purchase tickets online. All large group reservations must be registered to ensure space. Call 248-374-0200/option 2 to book a large group tour. Please Note: the maximum number of participants for any tour at the farm is 50. Tickets are non-refundable & non-transferrable.

Guests can visit the farm during the Maple Syrup Tour weekends without taking the tour at the regular admission price of $8 per person. Children under the age of 2 are free. For more information, visit events | MayburyFarm.