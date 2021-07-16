Managing anxiety in social functions as Michigan emerges from the pandemic

(WXYZ) — Returning to "normal" as Michigan emerges from the pandemic. Many people are back to the office or taking part in social events for the first time in more than a year -- and that can be a source of anxiety.

Emily Mandigo joined 7 Action News. Clinical supervisor of Day One at Oakland Family Services, which provides mental health counseling and alcohol and drug treatment programs. She talked about sources of stress for adults and children and the resources available.

Oakland Family Services has locations in Pontiac, Berkley and Walled Lake. For more information, visit oaklandfamilyservices.org or call (248) 858-7766.