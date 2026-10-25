Managing election-related stress

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — With the November 3 midterm elections approaching, political tension, nonstop headlines and uncertainty can take a toll on mental health and relationships.

Licensed therapist Kelly Houseman shares practical, nonpartisan strategies to help you recognize election-related stress, manage news and social media consumption, and navigate political disagreements with family, friends and co-workers while protecting your emotional well-being.

To learn more, visit https://kellyhousemancounseling.com/