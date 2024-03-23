March 23 is World Meteorological Day

(WXYZ) — World Meteorological Day was established in 1951 to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization on March 23, 1950.

The day showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and well-being of society and is celebrated with activities around the world. The themes chosen for World Meteorological Day reflect topical weather, climate or water-related issues. The theme for World Meteorological Day 2024 is "at the frontline of climate action."

To learn more, visit https://wmo.int/site/world-meteorological-day-2024