(WXYZ) — March is Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month. A local nonprofit is working to help patients fight the disease, which can be costly.

Melissa Antoncic, director of patient services for the Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan, joined 7 Action News to talk about volunteer opportunities, the support the foundation provides and the campaign they have for March.

For more on the Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan, visit bloodcancerfoundationmi.org.