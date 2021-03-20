Menu

March is the perfect time to celebrate the benefits of sleep and improve your sleeping habits

March is National Sleep Awareness Month
Posted at 6:33 AM, Mar 20, 2021
(WXYZ) — March is National Sleep Awareness Month, the perfect time to implement healthy sleep habits and think about what you can do to get a good night's rest.

Jill Blackson, Deputy Director, Community Care Services, sheds light on how prevalent sleep issues are in the U.S. and how they've increased due to the pandemic. She also gives some recommended tips on how to get a better night’s sleep. Those tips include setting a schedule and routine, reserving your bed for sleep and spending time outdoors in natural light.

To learn more about Community Care Services, an outpatient treatment center for mental health and substance use disorders, visit www.comcareserv.org

