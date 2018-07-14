Maria Evola from Macomb County crowned 2018 Miss Michigan's Outstanding

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - It's an exciting time for 15 year-old Maria Evola from Macomb Township.

She was recently crowned 2018 Miss Michigan's Outstanding. The teen stopped by Broadcast House to talk about her big win and fill 7 Action News viewers in on what's next.

You can learn more about Miss Michigan Outstanding by visiting https://maoteen.org/state-organizations/michigan/