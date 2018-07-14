Maria Evola from Macomb County crowned 2018 Miss Michigan's Outstanding

9:27 AM, Jul 14, 2018
3 hours ago

Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - It's an exciting time for 15 year-old Maria Evola from Macomb Township.

She was recently crowned 2018 Miss Michigan's Outstanding. The teen stopped by Broadcast House to talk about her big win and fill 7 Action News viewers in on what's next.

You can learn more about Miss Michigan Outstanding by visiting https://maoteen.org/state-organizations/michigan/

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top