Maria Evola from Macomb County crowned 2018 Miss Michigan's Outstanding

Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - It's an exciting time for 15 year-old Maria Evola from Macomb Township.
She was recently crowned 2018 Miss Michigan's Outstanding. The teen stopped by Broadcast House to talk about her big win and fill 7 Action News viewers in on what's next.
You can learn more about Miss Michigan Outstanding by visiting https://maoteen.org/state-organizations/michigan/
