Mark the date of Sunday, March 10, for the 2024 Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Mark the date of Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 1:00 pm for the 2024 Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade!

The parade typically attracts 80,000 to100,000 people, making it one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the country. The yearly tradition features floats, marching bands, color guard units and more.

The United Irish Societies (UIS) is the organization that hosts the parade. It's made up of more than 35 Irish organizations across Metro Detroit. Many members, community leaders and business professionals who make up the UIS donate time, money, and resources to ensure that the parade and other philanthropic efforts continue to be supported.