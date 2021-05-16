(WXYZ) — May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month.

Around 1 in 100 people worldwide are affected by Celiac Disease, an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage of the small intestine (Celiac Disease Foundation [celiac.org]).

Registered Dietitian and Industry Expert Meghan Sedivy, RD, LDN with Fresh Thyme Market, shares her favorite gluten-free weeknight recipe (posted below) and tips for how to substitute products with gluten-free options.

Prosciutto and Arugula Cauliflower Crust Pizza

1. First you will want to preheat your oven to 400°F, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside for later use.

2. Next we need to prepare the cauliflower crust! Take out your cauliflower, I love using the pre-made frozen riced cauliflower from Fresh Thyme, as it takes a lot of the work out of preparing the recipe.

a. Cauliflower is a great Celiac-friendly substitute for pizza crust, as it is naturally gluten-free and packed with nutrients like fiber to fill you up, keep you full longer and help with healthy digestion.

3. Cook the riced cauliflower in a large microwave-safe bowl for 12 minutes stirring occasionally until soft.

4. Allow the cauliflower to cool slightly and with a dry kitchen towel wring out the moisture and place back into the bowl and combine with your egg whites, Parmesan, and salt to helps shape the dough and hold together better.

5. Place the mixture on your prepared baking sheet, and pat down with your hands to shape into a 12-inch round crust and cook for 25 minutes until light golden brown around the edges.

6. Once your crust is done, you need to create your pizza. Start by spreading Alfredo Sauce evenly over the crust.

a. Traditional alfredo sauce is typically gluten free but some brands add wheat flour as a thickener so be sure to check the ingredient panel to be on the safe side.

7. Then top with red onion, prosciutto, and goat cheese and return to the oven to bake for 5 minutes.

8. The last step is finalizing your toppings. Top with arugula, figs, and sun-dried tomatoes and serve while it's hot!

