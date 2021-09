(WXYZ) — Finding your way at Maybury Farm in Northville. The corn maze opens Friday night.

Diana Wallace, Executive Director of the Northville Community Foundation and Maybury Farm, joined 7 Action News with a preview. She also spoke about how the maze helps to sustain the farm through the winter.

The corn maze is open through Oct. 24 -- Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit mayburyfarm.org.