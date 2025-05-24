Memorial Day Weekend in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — There will lots of cool things to do in downtown Detroit this memorial Day weekend.
Huge crowds will flock to the area to check out the various events happening including The Movement Music Festival, Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park and the setup for the Detroit Grand Prix.
