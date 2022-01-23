"Men Who Buy Sex—Everybody Pays" exposes impacts of human sex trafficking

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Medical Society Foundation produced a cutting-edge, hard-hitting documentary exposing Human Sex Trafficking and pornography and its aftermath in partnership with Digital Media Works.

Men Who Buy Sex—Everybody Pays goes inside the ugly world of Human Sex Trafficking with a powerful film containing shocking interviews. The documentary shines a bright light on the incredibly destructive nature of the commercial sex trafficking industry in Metro Detroit and throughout the United States. The physical and emotional toll taken on people trapped in the commercial sex industry impacts those involved and most of society. It is the goal and mission of the Wayne County Medical Society Foundation to drive government policy regarding the commercial sex industry and bring changes to laws creating a safer environment for everyone, particularly our children.

The Wayne County Medical Society Foundation has advocated for our most vulnerable people since 1987. The Wayne County Medical Society Foundation previously produced the award-winning documentary, Stuck In Traffic: Modern-Day Slavery In Michigan. This film is geared to high school and college students to educate them on the dangers of human trafficking.

The Wayne County Medical Society Foundation encourages Legislature, Law Enforcement, Prosecutors, Clergy, Community Activists, Educators, and influencers to advocate for changing Michigan laws to make buyers of sex accountable when soliciting sex and help educate the public to end the Demand. The goal is to stop punishing sexually exploited survivors and start prosecuting and rehabilitating the men who buy sex. Recent reports indicate that the most frequent buyers of sex are Legislators, Law Enforcement, and surprisingly clergypersons.

This powerful film highlights a survivor from the west side of Michigan who her father trafficked from 3 to 13 years old. Another Michigan sex trafficking survivor, Theresa Flores, an active campaigner against sex trafficking discusses how she was trafficked at 15 years old while attending Groves High School in Beverly Hills, MI. Amy Allen from The Joseph Project is featured in the documentary, along with Mel Baggett from Detroit's Night Angels, Kathy Maitland from Michigan Abolitionist Project, and notable national experts Jaco Booyens and Peter Qualliotine.

A full public release of Men Who Buy Sex - Everybody Pays will take place in late February of this year.