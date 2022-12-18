Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Menorah in the D is a community Hanukkah celebration

Menorah in the D
WXYZ file photo
Menorah in the D
Menorah in th D.jpg
8 Interesting Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah
Posted at 3:59 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 04:18:09-05

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Menorah in the D is a community Hanukkah celebration.

The food and fun will kick off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, in Detroit's Campus Martius Park. This year's featured lamplighter is Ryan Turell, a Motor City Cruise player. He's the first Orthodox Jew ever selected in the G League draft.

The annual Menorah in the D event, which started back in 2011, brings together Jewish leaders and state officials, as well as metro Detroit residents of all faiths.

Hanukkah celebrates the ancient Jews, the Maccabees, who freed themselves from the oppression of Greek King Antiochus IV.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!